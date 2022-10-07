HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Know any zombies? Cause Harker Heights is looking for some!

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting zombie hunts on Friday and Saturday. Volunteers are needed to become zombies who will be hunted by participants with Nerf Guns and Archery Attack bows and arrows.

The department says it has over 100 participants signed up for this experience. They will work their way through the Harker Heights Library & Activities Center, located at 400 Indian Trail. Participants will have to complete tasks in order to escape the building while fighting off the zombies.

The Friday hunt will take place on October 7, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The Saturday hunt will take place on October 8, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Potential zombies should be ages twelve and up unless accompanied by an adult. They also must be willing to get shot with Nerf bullets and Archery Attack arrows like these.

In order to be a zombie, you must get in contact with Adam Trujillo at 254-953-5466 or atrujillo@harkerheights.gov. Registration can be found here, and only hunters need to register.