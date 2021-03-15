Bell County’s plan to get more people vaccinated

BELL COUNTY, Texas – As more people are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Bell County health is working on getting as many people vaccinated.

“We have plenty of vaccines, and now the challenge for us is finding those partnerships and opportunities to distribute them,” says Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford.

Bell County requests about 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines each week.

“Even though our request has stayed at that number, the state is starting to give us even more than we requested,” says Stafford.

As of March 15th, people over the age of 50 years old are eligible to get the vaccine. Bell County Health is working alongside other professionals to distribute the vaccine.

“We got partnerships with three of the largest hospitals in Bell County – Advent, Seton, and Baylor Scott and White Health – and they continue to be the best way to get the vaccine in Bell County,” says Stafford.

Bell County is looking at what areas need the vaccine the most when it comes to distribution.

“Within the county, we are right now, our focus is on smaller dynamic sites where we’re targeting underserved populations,” says Stafford.

The county is still working on a plan for the future as they see an increased demand for vaccines.

“In terms of those larger scales, first dose sites, we don’t have any right now. But we are looking at other partnerships we might be able to introduce within the next few weeks that would expand the number of vaccinations we can be delivering at a time,” says Stafford.

To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can click here.