Bellmead City Council votes to approve $5,000 signing bonus for future police officers

BELLMEAD, Texas – The City of Bellmead is looking to fill three full-time police officer positions.

The City will pay a $5,000 signing bonus for qualified applicants (officers who are already certified). The starting pay range is $45,348.00 – $50,232.00(DOQ).

The City of Bellmead Benefits Package includes 100 percent employer-paid employee medical, dental, and basic life and long-term disability insurance premiums. Paid vacation, holiday, and sick leave are available, as well as the TMRS Retirement Plan with 2:1 City match – the employee contributes six percent, and the City will match it at twelve percent.

Interested Applicants can apply on the website at www.Bellmead.com/jobs. Police Recruitment Videos can be found on the City of Bellmead YouTube Channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTPS9rEgmfSgtfcyAcIV9IQ

Source: City of Bellmead