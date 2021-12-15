Bellmead is buzzing over new allegations of discrimination, criminal activity, and retaliation between city and police leaders.

It started with a formal Employment Discrimination Complaint filed Monday against Bellmead City Manager and Interim Chief of Police Yost Zakhary.

In the complaint, Assistant Chief of Police Brenda Kinsey accused Zakhary of consistent, repeated, and ongoing harassment, gender discrimination, and unlawful conduct towards her and other female city employees.

Yost Zakhary, Bellmead City Manager

In a letter presented to the Bellmead City council, Kinsey says Zakhary lied about her male counterparts being more qualified than her. Kinsey also claimed Zakhary gave her lower performance reviews and refused to explain why.

Assistant Chief Kinsey also accused the city manager of using derogatory and discriminatory language about her and other female city employees.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Kinsey. According to the warrant, she is accused of Misuse of Official Information.

Bellmead police say in August, Kinsey asked dispatch to get information on an Arkansas license plate, saying it was for official business. During an internal investigation, an officer says the car bearing the license plate was found at the home of Kinsey’s estranged husband.

Ryan Johnson, the attorney for Kinsey, calls her arrest textbook retaliation and consistent with Zakhary’s past actions. Johnson says the Texas Rangers turned down a request from Zakhary to investigate the same allegations. He also says Zakhary placed Kinsey on administrative leave and threatened to file the charges if Kinsey refused to retire.

In 2018, the City of Woodway let Zakhary go after sexual harassment allegations were filed against him. In Woodway, he served as both the City Manager and the Public Safety Director.

FOX 44 News has reached out to Zakhary for comment on all of these allegations. This story will be updated when he responds.