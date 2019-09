The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted Jonathan David Brock on three counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and five counts of possessing child pornography.

Back in June of 2019, the Bellmead Police Department received information that two victims under the age of 14 were reported to have been sexually abused.

Police arrested Bellmead city employee Jonathan Brock during their investigation.

Officers say the 26-year-old committed the crimes at an apartment complex in Bellmead.