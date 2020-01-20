Bellmead family Dollar robbed

Bellmead police report the Family Dollar Store in the Eastgate Plaza center was robbed Monday morning.

Police got the call at 9:30 a.m. and on arrival were told that a man came in, demanded the money and the employee’s cell phone.

He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber was described as an unknown age male wearing a dark purple hoodie with a black covering over his face.

He fled in an older car with dark tinted windows and no front license plate.

No one was injured in the robbery and there were no customers in the store at the time.