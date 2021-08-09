Bellmead finishes first round of re-paving

Bellmead,TX- The City of Bellmead has finished the first phase of re-paving city streets in a new city maintenance project.

This week the City of Bellmead Public Works Department finished the first round of re-paving City streets

through Bellmead’s new Annual Street Maintenance Program. The City posted a photo of some of the streets

being finished with the joking caption “#NewStreets Who dis?”.

The larger picture project will continue for the next few years with a long term plan to keep the City streets maintained on a regular basis.