Bellmead finishes first round of re-paving

Bellmead,TX- The City of Bellmead has finished the first phase of re-paving city streets in a new city maintenance project.

This week the City of Bellmead Public Works Department finished the first round of re-paving City streets
through Bellmead’s new Annual Street Maintenance Program. The City posted a photo of some of the streets
being finished with the joking caption “#NewStreets Who dis?”.

The larger picture project will continue for the next few years with a long term plan to keep the City streets maintained on a regular basis.

