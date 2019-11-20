Bellmead house hit by gunfire

Bellmead police say the occupants of a home escaped injury when bullets came through the window of a house in what appeared to be a drive by shooting.

About 7:30 p.m. Tuesday officers were responding to a suspicious vehicle call from the 1200 block of Fisher Street.

While they were on the way, they were told that shots were being fired.

When they arrived, officers found that multiple shots had been fired through a window of the home.

The residents of the home were there at the time, but were not hurt.

The case is under investigation and police are asking that anyone with information call Bellmead Police at 254-799-0251.