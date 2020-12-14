Bellmead man arrested for trying to meet 16-year-old girl for sex

Woodway Public Safety officers have arrested a 44-year-old Bellmead man who they say had set up a meeting to have sex with what he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators say the man had communicated through social media then moved the conversation over to texting over almost a month’s time.

Police say he certainly believed and was clear that the person with whom he was communicating was underage.

The conversation escalated over time and included requests for pictures and sending back his own pictures and videos and expressing a desire to meet up.

Investigators say he thought he was communicating with a 16-year-old from Woodway and said he did not have a car and could the meeting take place in Bellmead.

Officers set up the meeting and took him into custody at that time.

He was identified as Jason James Tinsley and was transported to the McLennan County Jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor.