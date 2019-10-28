FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Bellmead man charged with continuous abuse of young girl

Jose Luis Calderon

A Bellmead man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl several times during the summer of 2018.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Jose Luis Calderon who was booked into the McLennan County Jail over the weekend following a lengthy investigation that took place both locally and in the state of Illinois.

Bellmead police got involved in their end of the case on a CPS referral.

The victim had made an outcry after her mother noticed a change in her behavior at her Illinois home following her visit to Texas.

Forensic interviews were conducted in Illinois and the investigation extended to Bellmead where officers obtained a warrant and picked Calderon up Saturday.

Investigators allege that the child was abused on several occasions during a visit from May through July 2018.

