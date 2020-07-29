Bellmead man charged with sexual assault of elderly woman

A 52-year-old Bellmead man remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday under $25,000 bond, charged with the sexual assault of a 67-year-old woman multiple times over an 8-month period.

Bellmead Police Assistant Chief Brenda Kinsey said that the investigation began back in January in the case.

The police report said William Carl Brookhart had a previous conviction for sexual assault and is a registered sex offender.

The incidents were alleged to have occurred at a residence on Airbase Road in Bellmead from September 2018 through May 2019.

The police report quoted the victim as saying she had been pulled by the hair as the assaults occurred and that she told the suspect to stop several times.