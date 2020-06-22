Bellmead PCS store robbed

Several agencies were assisting Bellmead police in searching for a man who robbed the Bellmead PCS store Monday morning.

Police were called to the store at 4102 Bellmead Drive at 9:53 a.m.

Bellmead police say the robber apparently was waiting outside the store as the manager arrived to open, displayed a weapon and demanded the money.

He escaped on foot with an undetermined amount of case.

The store manager was not hurt.

As the search continues for the robber, police urged business operators to be aware of their surroundings when they approach their business to open or when leaving to go to the bank.