Bellmead PD investigating after multiple shots fired at residence

BELLMEAD, Texas – Bellmead PD is investigating after multiple rounds of gunshots were fired at a residence on Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6:53 p.m. inside the 1400 block of Lisa Street. Police believe multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle. Detectives do not believe this was a random act.

No injuries were reported, but property damage was reported.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you can contact Detective Irving, Detective Seymour or Bellmead Police Public Information Officer Brenda Kinsey at 254-799-0251.

Source: Bellmead Police Department