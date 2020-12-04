Bellmead PD investigating Aggravated Robbery at smoke shop

BELLMEAD, Texas – Bellmead PD are searching for two suspects in an Aggravated Robbery.

Officers responded to the Cloud Dreams Smoke Shop on Loop 340 Wednesday night. Two masked men entered the store and forced employees and a customer to the floor at gunpoint. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, and one was injured during the robbery.





(Courtesy: Bellmead PD)

The suspects fled on foot and left in a dark colored SUV parked near the apartments behind the store.

Anyone who has any information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251 and speak with Detective Michael Irving.

Source: Bellmead Police Department