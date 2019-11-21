Bellmead PD, La Vega ISD Police investigating possible school threat

The Bellmead Police Department and La Vega Independent School District Police are investigating a potential threat against La Vega High School.

Several concerned residents contacted Bellmead PD Wednesday about an Instagram post from an individual threatening the high school. The department then contacted La Vega ISD Police about the post, which has now been removed from social media.

The Instagram post sent to FOX44 Wednesday night. (Viewer submitted)

This case is currently under investigation. FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Bellmead Police Department