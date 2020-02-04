Closings
Bellmead PD searching for suspect in bank robbery

(Courtesy: Bellmead Police Department)

BELLMEAD, Texas – The Bellmead Police Department needs your help locating a man suspected of bank robbery.

The department responded to the Compass Bank located in the 4000 Block of Bellmead Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was described as wearing a straw hat, khaki shirt with patches, khaki cargo style pants, and black shoes. The suspect entered the business and told the clerk he had a weapon and was there for a robbery.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan, possibly a Kia. No one was injured during the robbery.

This incident is still under investigation, and the amount of money stolen by the suspect is currently unknown. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Source: Bellmead Police Department

