Bellmead PD sergeant receives Life Saving Award

BELLMEAD, Texas – A Bellmead Police sergeant is being honored for saving a life.

At Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting, Sgt. Nubon Sellers received the Life Saving Award. Sgt. Sellers responded to major vehicle accident on June 24 at the 4400 block of Bellmead Drive. A driver of a semi-truck pulled off to the side of the road to re-secure his load. While he was doing this, another vehicle collided into the rear of the semi-truck and struck him.

The collision caused the 52-year-old driver to lose his left leg. The first thing Sgt. Sellers saw when he arrived on scene was that the driver had lost his left leg and was bleeding profusely. Sgt. Sellers immediately applied a tourniquet to the area above the amputated section until the bleeding stopped.

Due to the immediate action of Sgt. Sellers, he was able to stop the bleeding and stabilize Davis until EMS arrived, ultimately saving his life.

Source: Bellmead Police Department