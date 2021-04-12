Bellmead police make arrest in 2015 child sex abuse case

Bellmead police report making an arrest in a child sex abuse case that goes back to 2015.

Police say that Albericio Licia Quesada, also known as “Albert”, was found while officers were working another case, and when he was identified, it was determined that there was an active warrant for him for continuous sex abuse of a young child or children.

Police say that on February 3, 2016, a six year old child made an outcry saying she had been abused in multiple ways beginning the year before at a home in Bellmead.

The complaint stated that another child, age 7, had witnessed the incidents and told of them during a forensic interview, saying that in addition to doing “nasty things” that the suspect had watched “nasty videos” with the young child.