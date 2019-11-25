FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Bellmead Police make arrest in social media threat investigation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELLMEAD, Texas – Bellmead Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old man on a charge of Terroristic threat.

Officers say Moises Martinez of Waco posted social media threats targetting LaVega High school on November 20th.

Investigators believe the threats are connected to two incidents at a location on Fisher Street in Bellmead. The first was someone displayed a gun. In the second, officers say someone fired a gun and a window was broken.

Two days later someone posted threats on social media against LaVega High School and other schools in Waco.

On Thursday, Bellmead Detectives detained three teenagers, including Martinez at University High School. Martinez was detained, but released pending further investigation.

Officers did arrest a 15-year-old on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Bellmead Police say LaVega ISD and Waco ISD police departments helped in this investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events