Bellmead Police make arrest in social media threat investigation

BELLMEAD, Texas – Bellmead Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old man on a charge of Terroristic threat.

Officers say Moises Martinez of Waco posted social media threats targetting LaVega High school on November 20th.

Investigators believe the threats are connected to two incidents at a location on Fisher Street in Bellmead. The first was someone displayed a gun. In the second, officers say someone fired a gun and a window was broken.

Two days later someone posted threats on social media against LaVega High School and other schools in Waco.

On Thursday, Bellmead Detectives detained three teenagers, including Martinez at University High School. Martinez was detained, but released pending further investigation.

Officers did arrest a 15-year-old on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Bellmead Police say LaVega ISD and Waco ISD police departments helped in this investigation.