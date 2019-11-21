Bellmead Police questioning teens about social media threats

Bellmead Police are questioning three teenagers about threats made on social media that seemed to target La Vega High School.

Officers took the teens into custody at University High School in Waco at 4:00 p.m. in connection to an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon incident that took place on Fisher Street in Bellmead on Monday.

Right now, the only one facing a criminal charge is a 15-year-old boy.

All three are University High students and are being questioned about a threat of violence posted on social media earlier this week.

LaVega and Waco ISD Police Departments helped in the investigation.