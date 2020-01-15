Bellmead Speedy Pac robbed

Bellmead police are looking for two men who robbed the Exxon Speedy Pac on Bellmead Drive early Wednesday morning.

Bellmead police spokesperson Brenda Kinsey said the call came in about 12:30 a.m. from the store at 4304 Bellmead Drive.

Store employees reported two men, each carrying handguns entered the store and demanded the money.

Both were described as wearing all black with masks. One was described as being tall with a heavy build and the other was short.

Though the employees were threatened with the handguns, there were no injuries.

The men escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

There was no vehicle description.