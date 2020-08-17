Bellmead woman accused of trying to set house on fire

Bellmead police have arrested a woman on arson charges following an apparent attempt to set a home on fire.

Police and fire units were called to the home in the 2000 block of Harrison Street Saturday afternoon about 2:00 p.m. with the victim saying her niece was setting the carpet in the house on fire.

Officers arrived and found the fire in a room, with Assistant Chief Brenda Kinsey saying that pieces of paper and pages from a book had been used to kindle the fire, which was quickly put out.

The arrest affidavit stated that as officers were taking Ebony Money Cuffee into custody that she began screaming that she wanted to kill her aunt and her mother.

She was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a first degree felony charge of arson of a habitation with her bond set at $150,000.