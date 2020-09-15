Bellmead woman charged with beating, choking her father

Bellmead, TX -Bellmead police report making an arrest in an incident in which a man was hit and choked.

Mary Rene Lee-Marietti was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday on a charge of assault strangulation, family violence in the incident which occurred on April 23.

Police had been called to a mobile home park in the 5100 block of Meyers Lane where they found the victim, who is the suspects father.

The victim told police that his 39-year-old daughter had placed her elbow on his throat cutting off his breath and hitting him in the face.

Police observed injuries to his neck, abrasions and injuries to his forehead and forearm.

A warrant was obtained and Lee-Marietti was arrested Monday.