Belton 4th of July Parade to go virtual because of COVID-19

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is taking its 4th of July parade to the internet. City leaders say the plans are still in the works, but the idea is to have individuals, businesses, organizations, and groups submit videos for a virtual parade.

Awards will be given in a variety of categories.

The chamber is making the change after talking to the City of Belton, Bell County Public Health District, and Governor Abbott’s office about concerns over COVID-19.

The 96th annual PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo will go on at the Bell County Expo as planned.

There will also be two concerts at the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s on July 3rd and 4th. Kevin Fowler will perform on the 3rd and the band Sprung will perform on the 4th, right before the fireworks show.

The Downtown Street Party, originally scheduled for June 27, will be postponed until a later date, tentatively planning for October.