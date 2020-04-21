Belton and Temple ISD making tough decisions

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Belton and Temple Independent School Districts have released their plans regarding final grades and graduation after Governor Greg Abbott canceled in-person classes for the rest of the school year.

With the spring semester coming to an abrupt halt, school districts are scrambling for ways to close out the year. This means finding ways to calculate final grades, what to do about prom, and even how to handle graduation.

Belton ISD decided online learning will continue, but they are implementing a new policy for the last nine weeks of the school year.

“We felt like setting a pass, fail, or incomplete policy for our students was most respectful of our individual students challenges that they may be facing with their families at this time,” says Dr. Matt Smith, the Belton ISD Superintendent.

Current seniors will have their GPA calculated based on the end of the third nine-week grading period of this school year. Underclassmen will have their GPA calculated based on the end of the fall semester.

Temple ISD has made tough decisions regarding prom, which was originally scheduled for the end of May.

“In hopes of having prom under traditional circumstances, we have postponed this event yet again to June 12th at 8:00 p.m. in Temple High School,” says Dr. Bobby Ott, the Temple ISD Superintendent.

If social distancing guidelines are still in place in June, prom will most likely be canceled.

Temple ISD seniors will graduate June 14th no matter what. They will walk across the stage that day if social distancing orders are loosened – but if they aren’t, the district has a back up plan.

“We’ve also reserved August 8th at 10:00 a.m. in the Belton Expo Center to host a senior class of 2020 celebration. We’ve pushed an additional opportunity out as far as possible,” says Dr. Ott.

Leaders of both school districts want students and parents to keep one thing in mind”

“We care about them. We miss them. And we’re trying to make every decision with them in mind. Even as much as planning out our end-of-the-year events,” says Dr. Smith.