Belton church provides free gift bags for children stuck at home

BELTON, Texas: The Agape Christian Center packaged up 200 gift bags for children of the community to pick up for free Saturday all to keep them busy while they are out of school.

Shekinah Betz, the church’s youth pastor, thought of the giveaway as a way to show children they can still have fun at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The toys inside the bags are perfect for indoor and outdoor fun.

“They all have some form of an outdoor toy in them, whether it’s a baseball bat, a frisbee, jump rope, something like that,” Betz said. “Then [they have] some kind of activity toy: a puzzle, little ping pong machine things, then they also have chalk or bubbles and then we have an activity packet that goes with each one.”

The goal of the giveaway was even simpler than just keeping kids busy.

“I hope that it brings a smile to their face, I hope it brings a little bit of escape from the reality of things,” Betz said. “It helps them to fill up a little bit of their time since they have all this extra time at home as well.”

Betz wanted this event to reach the community, though, not just the kids she teaches on a weekly basis. With most in-person church services on hold, even her teaching has gone online.

“We have continued on still, just all doing it online which is kind of different and weird for doing it for the kids,” Betz said. “I’ve done a lot of zoom meetings, I’m learning how to do that, and have them zoom conference and for what would be our regular services.”

For Betz, sharing a message of hope to the kids boils down to one word.

“F.R.O.G.,” Betz said. “F.R.O.G. is the term I use with my kids and teens here, it stands for: ‘fully rely on God,’ so F.R.O.G., it’s simple.”

The Agape Christian Center is planning to do other unifying events like this for the Belton community, starting with a free concert on May 24.