Belton City Council votes to rename Confederate Park and Drive

In a unanimous vote, the Belton City Council voted to rename Confederate Park and Confederate Park Drive.

The park will now be Liberty Park, while the road will now be called Veterans Drive.

A 10-member committee appointed by the city along with Belton residents and the city council discussed stand-out names among a list of 37 potential names last month.

Belton’s Parks and Recreation director says he was impressed with the focus and engagement of the committee and council.

On Tuesday, July 14, in response to a formal request by Belton residents Luke and Kayla Potts to rename the park and street, the Belton City Council discussed how to carry out the renaming process.

In a statement to FOX 44, the Potts’ added: “We are very thankful that the Belton City Council, with open minds and open hearts, unanimously decided to rename ‘Confederate Park.’ We chose to put in an application to change the name of this park because of its contentious history. In the deed for the 2.5 acre portion of the park it states that the land was for ‘the use and benefit of the white citizens of the city of Belton.’ That is not who Belton is or what our community stands for. Belton is an amazing faith-based community made up of hardworking and loving neighbors who want people of all backgrounds and races to feel welcome. It is time for our stunning park along the creek to have a name that represents what it is, a place for all of our citizens to come together for fellowship and a place to indulge in nature’s beauty. We look forward to finding out next month what names the committee of Belton citizens recommend to the city council.”