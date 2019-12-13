Belton family displaced after fire, hoping for community support

BELTON, TX- “Right now, I don’t have anything. I loss everything. I just need a little help,” said Juan Davila.

For him and his wife Lissete Davila the holidays this year, are unlike any others before.

Their house, full of precious memories, was destroyed Saturday afternoon leaving the Davilas without a place they can call home.

“Its really hard because you work to hard to do someting for your family and in 20 minutes, 25 minutes, you lost everything,” Davila said.

Community members have stepped up to help the family but they’re hoping more people can help them make the holidays special for their 6-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

Their father names a few items they could use.

“Clothes gifts and toys for the kids this Christmas,” Davila listed.

For people willing to help contribute to the family’s funds for a new home, Davila says no amount is too small.

“I dont really know how much help I need but one dollar, two dollars, whatever the people want to put in there, that’s fine. I just need a little help right now,” Davila said.

If you would like to help the Davila family, here is a link to their gofundme account.