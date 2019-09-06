Belton Fire Chief to retire

Fire Chief Bruce Pritchard has announced that he intends to retire on November 1 after more than 32 years in the fire service, including 29 years with Belton.

He has been fire chief for four years, previously being a firefighter, paramedic, Captain and Assistant Chief.

“I am grateful for the many opportunities and experiences over the past 29 years, and will always have a special place in my heart for the City of Belton, the outstanding people of the community and the staff,” Chief Pritchard said.

Chief Pritchard also expressed appreciation for the leadership of City Manager Sam Listi and the Belton City Council.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Pritchard has served Belton residents and firefighters well,” Mr. Listi said. “Under his leadership in 2017, the Belton Fire Department was recognized by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association (TFCA) for its commitment to statewide best practices for fire departments, one of only seven fire departments in Texas to achieve such an honor at the time.”

Belton will conduct a national search for a new fire chief, led by Strategic

Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm. Chief Pritchard’s last day

with the City of Belton will be Nov. 1, 2019.