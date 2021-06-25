Belton Fourth of July Celebration kicking off with Downtown Street Party

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the weeklong Fourth of July Celebration with a Downtown Street Party this Saturday!

The event will feature live music, food trucks, craft beer and wine, activities and games, and much more! This non-ticketed family friendly event is open to the public at no charge, with a goal of bringing people together to celebrate in the Downtown Belton area.

Live music will be performed on the Vista Real Estate Stage on Central throughout the evening. The stage will be located in front of the Historic Bell County Courthouse. Leading off will be the Leon River Band, featuring Kyle Heitmiller, Elizabeth Finch, Jerry Pate and Jeff Pustka. Next on stage the popular band, Grupo Pression will return with an encore performance from the 2019 Belton Downtown Street Party. Closing out the evening will be Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band.

Several family friendly activities will be available throughout the event. First Texas Bank will be sponsoring a photo booth by Photo Social, First Community Title will be providing face painting, Bell County Motoworks will have lots of motorcycles on display, the Black Axe Company will have their mobile axe throwing trailer, Vista Real Estate and Extraco Banks will have corn hole and other games set up on the courthouse lawn, and other activities will be available. A variety of food trucks and craft brew will also be on site.

In addition to these activities, two special efforts will be involved raising funds for Justin Booth, injured in a recent Belton house fire, and Habitat for Humanity.

The week leading up to the Fourth of July will be full of festivities – including a Carnival in Liberty Park, and the 97th annual PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo. On Saturday, July 3, we will celebrate the return of the Patriotic Program, Parade, and Festival on Nolan Creek featuring the High5 Hot Dog Eating Contest and the 1st Cavalry New Orleans Style Jazz Band from Fort Hood.

On Sunday, July 4, First Baptist Church will host the 50th Annual God & Country Concert, and then the week will close out with the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Concert and Fireworks, featuring the popular band with roots in Belton, Sprung, returning for an encore performance prior to the fireworks show. This is a non-ticketed event which is open to the public, although reserved tables are available.

For more information about these events, you can visit www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.

Source: City of Belton