Belton hires a new Fire Chief

The City of Belton has hired a new fire chief after a six-month nationwide search.

Jonathon Fontenot will be the new leader of the Belton Fire Department. He is currently the Assistant Fire Chief of Operations and Training in Tomball, which is near Houston.

Fontenot will replace Chief Bruce Pritchard who retired last November.

Belton City Manager Sam Listi says they interviewed ten people searching for the best candidate, and believes they found that person in Fontenot.

The Belton City Council is expected to ratify the appointment of Fontenot at its next meeting on May 26th, and that he will start work on June 15th.

Fontenot is originally from Taylor and has been in Tomball for the last ten years. He is a U.S. Army veteran and worked in Iraq training for a fire and emergency service contractor. Fontenot has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fire Administration.