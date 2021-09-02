Belton HS teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

The Belton High School principal announced today that a first-year teacher has died from COVID-19 complications.

In a letter to parents, Ben Smith says Lisa Austin was hired last month as Belton High School’s Family and Consumer Science teacher.

Austin left the school before classes actually started, according to Smith, but he says her impact on students and families in the Bell County area was significant.

Before joining Belton ISD, Austin served as an instructional aide and substitute teacher in Killeen ISD.

Counseling resources will be made available to the BHS community in the coming days. Reach out if you need support and please — continue to take care of yourself and each other.

Lisa Austin leaves behind a husband and three daughters.