BELTON, Texas – The Belton Police Department is currently responding to an accident on Interstate 35.

The department said on social media Tuesday night that units are working a non-injury accident on the southbound side of the interstate, at Exit #290. A tractor trailer was involved.



(Courtesy: Belton Police Department)

Traffic is currently shut down and being diverted off at Shanklin Lane. Travelers should consider alternate routes or prepare for delays.

Sources: Belton Police Department, Texas Department of Transportation