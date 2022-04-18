District expects to welcome more than 700 new students to 'Big Red' Community

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District enrollment opens for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, April 18.

The process can be completed online entirely at www.bisd.net/enrollment. Enrollment includes students new to the district, as well as those planning to return in the fall of 2022.

Families of returning students can submit their enrollment verification through Skyward Family Access. Step-by-step instructions are available at www.bisd.net/verification.

Families of new students will be able to:

Determine their student’s school based on the home address

Complete and submit the enrollment application

Upload required documents to be verified by the campus registrar

Belton ISD currently enrolls about 13,400 students across 19 schools. The district expects to welcome more than 700 new students in the fall. For more information on the district, you can visit www.bisd.net.