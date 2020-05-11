Belton ISD announces graduation plans

BELTON, TX – Belton High School and Belton New Tech at Waskow seniors will graduate in a personalized outdoor ceremony June 18 at Tiger Field.

Under the plan, students will arrive at scheduled times on June 18 with New Tech students in the morning and Belton High students in the afternoon and evening.

The graduation experience, will begin before students even enter the stadium.

Administrators are encouraging students to decorate their vehicle, honk, and wave as a parade will kick-off as students arrive at the parking lot of Tiger Stadium.

Five family members will allowed to attend the outdoor ceremony.

The principals estimate the entire process , from the student’s arrival in the parking lot until they leave, will take about 15-20 minutes per family.

The entire class will be invited back to Tiger Stadium for a fireworks show later that night.

The Texas Education Agency provided guidance to school districts last week approving outdoor ceremonies with additional requirements related to number of participants, diploma presentation procedures and other safety protocols.

Seniors will receive emails in the coming weeks with additional details about safety protocols, scheduling and parking. The information will also be posted on www.bisd.net/extendedlearning.