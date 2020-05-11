Belton ISD announces graduation plans

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELTON, TX – Belton High School and Belton New Tech at Waskow seniors will graduate in a personalized outdoor ceremony June 18 at Tiger Field.

Under the plan, students will arrive at scheduled times on June 18 with New Tech students in the morning and Belton High students in the afternoon and evening. 

The graduation experience, will begin before students even enter the stadium.

Administrators are encouraging students to decorate their vehicle, honk, and wave as a parade will kick-off as students arrive at the parking lot of Tiger Stadium.

Five family members will allowed to attend the outdoor ceremony.

The principals estimate the entire process , from the student’s arrival in the parking lot until they leave, will take about 15-20 minutes per family. 

The entire class will be invited back to Tiger Stadium for a fireworks show later that night.

The Texas Education Agency provided guidance to school districts last week approving outdoor ceremonies with additional requirements related to number of participants, diploma presentation procedures and other safety protocols.  

Seniors will receive emails in the coming weeks with additional details about safety protocols, scheduling and parking. The information will also be posted on www.bisd.net/extendedlearning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44