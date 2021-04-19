Belton ISD Board approves first-ever district values and beliefs

BELTON, TX — The Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees approved seven values and beliefs statements at its regular meeting Monday – a first for the district of almost 13,000 students.

The foundational statements cover the district’s belief in serving each and every student uniquely – championing innovative thinking and problem solving, modeling a mindset of continuous improvement, supporting staff, and valuing facilities, community engagement and inspiring instruction.

They are one of several ways the district is putting measures in place to set direction and guide planning for the future. Leaders are anticipating a surge in the student population over the next decade, including 3,000 additional students in the next five years.

The Board also heard an update on progress toward the district’s first-ever strategic plan. Planning Teams, -composed of students, staff, parents and community representatives – begin meeting this week to dive deeper into key focus areas. Administrators expect to bring a completed plan to the trustees for approval in June.

In other news, the Board heard updates from leaders at Temple College about the school’s upcoming bond election and from the Temple city manager about the state of the city.

“Both these entities are great partners to Belton ISD,” says Superintendent Matt Smith. “I appreciate them taking the time to keep our Board informed.”

Source: Belton Independent School District