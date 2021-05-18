Belton ISD Board approves hiring of new high school principal

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Kimberly Winters as the next principal at Belton New Tech High School at Waskow at its regular meeting on Monday night.

Winters is currently the principal of Pearson Ranch Middle School – a science, technology, engineering, art and math-focused campus in Round Rock ISD she helped open in 2016. Her 20 years of education experience also includes leading Noel Grisham Middle School in RRISD, a campus with an International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program.

Winters holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas State University and a Masters of Education from the University of Texas at Austin. She will begin working on a doctorate degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor this summer.

Winters replaces Jennisty Thomason who will continue her career in Holland ISD next year. Thomason served in leadership at Belton New Tech High School at Waskow for four years.

Source: Belton Independent School District