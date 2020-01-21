Belton ISD Board approves new hiring, retention incentives for teachers

BELTON, Texas – Belton Independent School District trustees approved new hiring and retention incentives for certified classroom teachers during Monday night’s school board meeting.

This comes as the district prepares to fill 200 teaching positions for the next school year.

Teachers hired prior to May 1, 2020 will receive $2,500, along with additional targeted incentives to both hire and retain experienced teachers at campuses in the district with over 80 percent economically disadvantaged students.

The three incentives approved by the board are:

An early hiring incentive in the amount of $2,500 for all certified classroom teachers hired prior to May 1, 2020.

A hiring incentive in the amount of $3,000 for classroom teachers at our campuses with over 80% economically disadvantaged students. Classroom teachers accepting positions at Southwest and Miller Heights would be eligible for this incentive if they have at least three years of experience.

A retention incentive for classroom teachers at campuses with over 80% economically disadvantaged students. Classroom teachers at Southwest and Miller Heights would receive an incentive for consecutive years of service. A $3,000 incentive would be paid after the completion of their first year and increase by $500 each year. The incentive would cap at $5,000 after year five and each subsequent year.

Source: Belton Independent School District