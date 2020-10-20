Belton ISD earns perfect score on State Financial Accountability Review

BELTON, Texas – For the ninth year in a row, Belton ISD has earned a perfect score and “Superior Achievement” rating on the annual state fiscal accountability review.

Jennifer Land, the district’s chief financial officer, shared with the Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Monday results from the 2020 School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas) Report issued by the Texas Education Agency.

The 2020 rating is based on data from the 2018-2019 school year, and evaluates school districts on 14 indicators – including the findings of external auditors, cash-on hand, debt and staffing levels. Using the 14 indicators, school districts are scored on a 100-point scale. Belton ISD received all 100 points possible.

Also, Superintendent Matt Smith updated the Board on progress being made toward the first of the district’s five newly-established goals – engage the community in setting direction for the future of Belton ISD.

Smith said the district is in the early stages of working to create a collective vision that articulates the community’s and Belton ISD’s aspirations for all students. The end result, seen in other districts as Portrait of a Graduate or Journey of a Graduate, will reflect a collaborative effort between the community and the district.

Smith said this collective vision would also help inform decisions the Board makes, from budget allocations to facility designs to ensuring staffing meets future needs.

The district will convene a design team in November to initiate the process. Community members interested in joining the working group can email communications@bisd.net to express their interest.

Source: Belton Independent School District