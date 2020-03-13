LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Belton ISD extends spring break due to COVID-19 concerns

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Belton ISD followed the rest of the Bell County school districts Friday evening by extending spring break through Friday, March 20th. Classes will resume March 23rd.

During the extended break, district offices will be closed and all scheduled district events will be canceled.

The school district will serve grab-and-go meals twice a day to students who are 18 and under. They can pick up breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Heights Elementary, Pirtle Elementary, and Southwest Elementary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44