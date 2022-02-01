District looking to fill variety of positions now and for next school year

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District is hosting a job fair for all positions on March 5 at Lake Belton High School, located at 9809 FM-2483 in Temple, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Those interested in pursuing a career within Belton ISD, or just learning more about the district, are invited to attend.

The district is currently hiring classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff, as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. For an up-to-date list of openings, you can visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”

Each of the district’s campuses will be represented at the fair, along with several auxiliary departments.

Registering for the event at https://bit.ly/3GalqT3 is recommended, but not required.

Source: Belton Independent School District