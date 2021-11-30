January 01 2022 12:00 am

Belton ISD hosting Job Fair to fill auxiliary positions

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District is hosting a job fair to conduct on-site interviews for about 45 positions.

The event will take place this Wednesday, December 1, at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center – located at 400 N. Wall Street – from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Positions being hired for include bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, school nutrition specialists and lifeguards.

Pay starts at $13.93 for bus drivers; $9.95 for custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists; and $12.42 for experienced lifeguards.

Candidates can get a head start on the hiring process by completing an online application here, and by being prepared to interview at the job fair.

