BELTON, Texas – Are you looking for a job? The Belton Independent School District can help!

The district is holding a job fair to conduct on-site interviews for dozens of positions. The roles being hired for include bus drivers, mechanics, monitors and trainers, custodians, school nutrition specialists and lifeguards.

Candidates can get a head start on the hiring process by filling out an online application here, and by being prepared to interview at the job fair.

This event will take place Wednesday, January 12, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center – located at 400 N. Wall Street.

Source: Belton Independent School District