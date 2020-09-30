Belton ISD hosts dedication event for Lake Belton High School

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District hosted a dedication event Wednesday evening for the new Lake Belton High School, which opened to students this month.

The massive open cafeteria for the school will hold over 900 students.

This is the second comprehensive high school in the district, and they are actually going to stagger their grades – so when it opens on Monday, it will have just freshmen and sophomores. This year’s sophomores will be the school’s first graduating class.

Of course, they did face some significant challenges thanks to COVID-19 when finishing this project, so we’ll have more on that at 9 pm.