Belton ISD makes decision on COVID-19 guidelines

Belton ISD has decided not to change its stance on wearing masks on Wednesday. That is when Gov. Greg Abbott has decided the statewide mask mandate will expire.

School leaders at first said they would what for the recommendation from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) when Gov. Abbott made his announcement. TEA announced last week that school districts could make their own decisions.

With that in mind, Belton says everyone in class will continue wearing masks as its primary COVID-19 mitigation measure.

The district says it will continue monitoring the local COVID-19 situation and other mitigation strategies may be adjusted later on down the line.

Belton students have been allowed to attend in-person classes since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

Spring Break for Belton will be held March 15th through March 19th.