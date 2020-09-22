Belton ISD Moves To On-Campus Learning, Parents React

BELTON, Texas – Belton Independent School District parents are speaking out after the district announced students will have the option to attend in-person classes.

“No. We’re staying virtual. We don’t think we’re sending ours anytime for face-to-face,” said Alicia Tarver, a parent.

Tarver said if her kids go to school, they are more likely to catch COVID-19 and bring it home. It’s a risk she’s not willing to take.

At the start of the school year, Belton ISD created a response plan which was divided into scenarios.

Belton ISD Response Plan

The district began with Scenario 5, the fully remote option, then moved down to Scenario 4 – the current stage. Scenario 4 is the hybrid stage where students alternate between online learning and in-person.

In two weeks, they will move to Scenario 3, also known as the fully on-campus route.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword who are working full-time that kind of rely on the kids going to school during the day,” said Sherelle Andrews.

Scenario 3 will begin on October 3rd, and students will still have the option to continue remote learning.

