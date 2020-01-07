Belton ISD prepares to comfort students after two untimely deaths

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District is speaking on the loss of two of its students.

Belton ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Robin Battershell released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the loss of Joshua Reyner and Joshua Flanagin.

“The Belton Independent School District was saddened to learn about the tragic deaths of two students from Belton High School that occurred in separate off-campus events over winter break. We extend our deepest sympathies to each student’s family and friends, as well as the school community. Additional counseling support will be available this week to assist our students and staff.” – Belton ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Robin Battershell

One of the students was involved in a fatal shooting near the 1600 block of N. Wall Street last Thursday, just east of Leon Heights Elementary School. You can read about this story here.

Source: Belton Independent School District