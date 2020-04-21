Belton ISD reaches resolution on grading and GPA system

BELTON, TX – The Belton ISD Board of Trustees approved a grading and ranking system for all current high school students in response to COVID-19.

For the spring semester of the 2019-2020 school-year, the district is implementing grading guidelines that allow all student grades to be recorded and reported as pass, fail or incomplete and transcripts to denote a course credit as pass or fail by August 1, 2020.

In addition, the approved resolution provides two temporary modifications to Board Policy EIC(LOCAL) for the 2019-2020 school year that seek to limit the detrimental impacts that the spring semester grading guidelines might have on current high school students’ GPA and class rank calculations.

The modifications state:

GPA will be calculated based on the end of the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-2020 school-year for seniors, per policy. This will be the final GPA for current seniors.