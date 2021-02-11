Belton ISD releasing early

Belton ISD reports that due to deteriorating weather conditions, Belton ISD will be closing school early.

Dismissal times will follow this schedule:

12:00 p.m. – DAEP / New Tech HS @ Waskow

12:10 p.m. – BHS, LBHS

1:00 p.m. – Middle Schools

1:50 p.m. – Belton Early Childhood School

2:05 p.m. – Elementary Schools

Picking Up Before Dismissal Time

Parents wishing to pick up their student ahead of these scheduled dismissal times may do so. Please be prepared to show proper identification. Only authorized individuals may check out students based on Skyward Family Access records.

Parents Unable to Pick Up At Dismissal

If you are unable to pick up at the early dismissal time, staff will remain on campus with your child until you are able to pick up.

Lunch

Lunch service will continue at all campuses. Brown bag lunches will be available at all elementary campuses for any student picked up ahead of their scheduled lunch.

Extracurricular Activities

All extracurricular activities and events scheduled on Thursday, February 11, are cancelled.