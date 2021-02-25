Belton ISD seeks to minimize impact of week of cold weather

The Belton ISD Board of Trustees have taken steps they hope will minimize the impact of closing the district for a week due to severe weather, power outages and trouble with water and internet connectivity.

The board has approved paying employees during the five days the district was closed.

It has also decided to submit a “Missed School Days” waiver to the Texas Education Agency for those days.

These waivers, if approved by TEA, would waive the requirement to make up missed instruction time for February 16-19 and February 22. The Board also voted to submit an additional waiver to claim credit for instructional minutes on February 12, which the district deemed a virtual learning day.

“Through an immensely challenging week in the State of Texas we saw, first hand, what makes this community special,” said Superintendent Matt Smith. “Power outages, limited water access and freezing temperatures made it a trying, if not unbearable, week for many in the Big Red Community. Yet throughout this devastating storm, the heart of this community was on display through their generosity and support of each other.”

“Before we rush to make a decision about adjusting the school calendar, we want to see if TEA approves the waivers we submit,” Smith said. “